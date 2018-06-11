Car crashes into Papa John's Pizza in Opelika

A car crashed in Papa John’s Pizza on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika around 8 p.m. (Source: Rico Mitchell)

Workers at a pizza restaurant in East Alabama were in for a scary surprise Monday night.

A car crashed in Papa John’s Pizza on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika around 8 p.m. The car drove through a window leaving shattered glass all over the restaurant’ s floor.

The employees were all working in the back of the restaurant at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported.

