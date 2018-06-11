George Rampey sworn in as Lafayette police chief

The law enforcement community in Lafayette, Alabama welcomed a new leader.

George Rampey was sworn in as the city’s police chief Monday.

He was surrounded by supporters including his family, friends, and even members of his church. The mayor and council welcomed him with open arms.

"I’m very humbled just to be in this position. I thank God once again. I thank God for all the support of my family, my friends, citizens of Lafayette, and my church family--- Mountain Springs Baptist Church. I'm just so honored to be able to serve and I look forward to serving as chief of police for a long time," said Rampey.

After being sworn in, there was a reception held for Rampey at another location.

