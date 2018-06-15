Cuthbert, GA gets first female firefighter

Cuthbert, Georgia has its first ever female firefighter.

According to PIO Cpt. Marlon Coleman, it took 12 weeks for Victoria Prince to get certified and graduate from the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.

“I like to help people. Even if I can’t give, I like to help. I feel like if me just being around somebody just to listen to a conversation or whatever they are going through then that’s a good start. I felt like the fire department would be the best choice for me,” says Prince.

Coleman also adds that Prince is a people person and the community of Cuthbert is excited to see a female firefighter join the team.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.