26 arrests were made at Hands Across the Border-Lake Eufaula

The first of many Hands Across the Border-Lake Eufaula was held Friday evening on the Ernest Vandiver Causeway.

Officers and Deputies from the Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Quitman County Sheriff’s Department, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Eufaula Police Department conducted joint road-checks in their respective states.

The enforcement action was held to strengthen the fellowship between the states and departments. Their goal was to work to take drunk and drugged drivers off the road as well as surveying for distracted driving, child and adult restraint violations and other traffic violations.

They expressed sincere gratitude to EPD Officer Sean Robinson and the other participating Agencies from both states.

Friday evening’s activity included 11 written warnings and 26 arrests, including four Driving Under the Influence arrests.

