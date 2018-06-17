Local community comes together for Juneteenth celebration

Organizers with the Juneteenth organization says it is a commemoration of the emancipation from slavery in Texas today in the year 1865. (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA(WTVM)- Juneteenth is a national holiday, and it was a special celebration today at the Liberty Theatre in Columbus.

Organizers with the Juneteenth organization says it is a commemoration of the emancipation from slavery in Texas today in the year 1865.

"June 19, 1865 is when we were declared no longer slaves in the state of Texas and you know worldwide so we need to celebrate that," says event organizer Tea Grimes.

Today they are celebrating with local businesses and artists in the area to perform, as well as giving children arts, crafts and games to play to celebrate unity in the community.

It was an event where they uplifted themselves through spoken word, music, dance, and art. "To expound upon our greatness. To showcase that," said Grimes.

They say the best thing about this celebration is that it's accessible to everyone in the area.

"The most important part is it's free to the public. It's free to anyone who wants to come to let them be aware of what's going on and let them know that we can come together and celebrate it whether it's small or big," says Jasmine Harvey.

Organizers say this is the second year for the event in Columbus and they hope to continue to do more in the community to create unity and build relationships.

Grimes wants the community to know, "it's about the youth. It's about the children and educating them properly on our history to let them know we didn't start at slavery. We have a glorious history prior to that and it's time to shine the light on that,"

