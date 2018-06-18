BREAKING: Leak forces Columbus Government Center to close

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The city of Columbus has just announced that the Government Center will close Monday due to a water leak that has flooded several offices inside the building.

All portions of the center were impacted by the leak. That includes the government center tower as well as the east and west wings.

The public will be notified later today regarding when the buildings will be back in service.

Stay with us on air and online as we bring you the latest update regarding this closure.

