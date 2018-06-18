Water main break forces Columbus Government Center to close, several courts postponed

The Columbus Government Center is closed following a water leak. (Source: City of Columbus)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The city of Columbus has just announced that the Government Center will remain closed June 19 and 20 due to a water main break that has flooded several offices inside the building.

All portions of the center were impacted by the leak. That includes the government center tower as well as the east and west wings.

Only emergency and essential personnel are asked to come to work Tuesday, June 19. It is up to the discretion of the department head as to which employees are considered essential. This includes, but is not limited to, several employees working in the IT, HR and finance departments.

These employees will be found somewhere safe to work, either in the City Services Center or in the annex building on 10th St.

All standing water is expected to be removed from the center by this evening.

The grand jury will take place as planned on the ground floor on June 19.

Several courts have been postponed and are as follows:

Domestic Courts

Judge Ben Land's domestic hearings for June 19 and 20 will be held in Hamilton at the Harris County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m.

Judge Gil McBride's domestic hearings for June 21 and 22 will be held in Hamilton at the Harris County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

All other civil and domestic courts have been canceled for the week.

Criminal Courts

Judge Gil McBride has Criminal Non-Jury Recorder's Court at 9:00 a.m. on June 19 and 20.

Judge Ben Land has Criminal Non-Jury Recorder's Court at 9:00 a.m. on June 21 and 22.

Judge Steven Smith will be holding his criminal hearings in the East Wing Juvenile Court at 8:30 a.m.

Judge Richardson's State Court Traffic and Criminal Arraignments will be held Friday, June 22 on the ground floor of the Government Center in the Jury Manager's Office at 9:00 a.m.

All other superior criminal courts, including drug court, have been canceled for the week.

Juvenile Courts

Tuesday, June 19: Delinquent Hearings at 9:30 a.m. until approximately 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 20: Dependency Hearings begin at 9:00 a.m. Preliminary Hearings and Preliminary Protective Hearings start at 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 21: Delinquent Hearings at 9:30 a.m. until approximately 2:00 p.m.

Friday, June 22: Preliminary Hearings and Preliminary Protective Hearings start at 2:00 p.m.

Monday, June 25: Preliminary Hearings and Preliminary Protective Hearings start at 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 26: Delinquent Hearings at 9:30 a.m. until approximately 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 27: Dependency Hearings begin at 9:00 a.m. Preliminary Hearings and Preliminary Protective Hearings start at 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 28: Delinquent Hearings at 9:30 a.m. until approximately 2:00 p.m.

Friday, June 29: Preliminary Hearings and Preliminary Protective Hearings start at 2:00 p.m.

Municipal Courts

June Docket has been postponed to July 17.

There is no word at this time on the total costs of repair.

Stay with us on air and online as we bring you the latest update regarding this closure.

