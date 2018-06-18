FIRST TO ALERT: Dense morning fog making way for a hot afternoon

(WTVM) - Monday is off to a gloomy start thanks to a thick fog blanketing the Chattahoochee Valley. Unfortunately, the fog has drastically reduced visibility in some spots but looks to improve by mid-morning. As fog lifts, sunshine breaks its way through the clouds, making for a much warmer day than what we saw over the weekend.

A ridge of high-pressure building over the Southeast will help amp up temperatures well into the 90s over the next several days. As temperatures trend hotter, rain chances trend downward. We’ll still see a chance for a few thunderstorms each afternoon, but coverage will be more isolated in nature (20-40%). Despite suppressed rain chances, humidity still runs high.

More moisture returns late in the week to enhance afternoon thunderstorm coverage, but temperatures still manage to stay balmy, staying in the low 90s through the weekend.

