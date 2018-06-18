Several arrested in Chambers County on multiple charges

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office arrested five individuals in an operation and 60 individuals on multiple in the past 17 days.

On Friday, June 15, around 6 p.m. Sheriff Lockhart and his office initiated operation “Friday Night Lights.”

This operation consisted of 11 deputies patrolling in high crime areas. Friday Night Lights stemmed from multiple complaints and reports made to Sheriff Lockhart over the past few months of offenses, such as shooting into buildings and residences, suspicious drug activity, and excessive speeding.

The operation concluded Friday at midnight with deputies seizing three weapons, one vehicle, police body armor, and narcotics.

Five individuals were arrested on charges that included narcotics, firearms, DUI, failure to pay and escape from the state of Tennessee.

Multiple traffic stops were conducted that resulted in 101 combined written warnings and traffic citations being issued.

This type of operation will continue to take place in an attempt to eradicate crime from Chambers County.

