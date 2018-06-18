Road closure underway in Auburn due to sewage work in the area

(Source: AP Graphics)City crews will be out on Janabrooke Lane this morning to perform sanitary sewer work in the area.

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - If your commute takes you through Auburn, you may have dealt with a lot of road work lately.



City crews will be out on Janabrooke Lane Monday morning to perform sanitary sewer work in the area.

This road, between Hedgerow Circle and Saint James Drive will close beginning at 6:30 a.m. CT.

It will remain closed until roughly 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Work will pick back up tomorrow morning.

Drivers are being told to look for detours around this closure for the time being.

