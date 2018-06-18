Amerigroup hosts free showing of ‘Incredibles 2’ for community families

‘Incredibles 2’ earned itself the top spot as the highest grossing movie of the weekend, earning $180 million.

Amerigroup helped families to bond with one another and support family cohesion with their ‘Movie Madness’ event on June 19.

Families across the Chattahoochee Valley learned about Amerigroup and the healthcare offerings they have while getting to see the weekend’s top movie for free.

"This initiative was kicked off by a leadership team in the state of Georgia because we really wanted to promote an awareness so that families could have something to do during the summertime. So it's a wonderful thing to have this event kick off with movie madness. Amerigroup is excited to be here in the tri-city area," said Lauren Chambers, marketing account manager for Amerigroup.

Amerigroup offered 50 tickets on a first come, first serve basis.

