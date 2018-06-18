City of Smiths Station to hold outdoor family movie night

The city of Smiths Station wants to bring the whole community together with an outdoor family movie night.

On July 14, the city will host the second annual event with a showing of ‘Despicable Me 3.’

The movie will be complete with food trucks, a DJ, and plenty of popcorn for everyone.

Kids can even participate in a Minion costume contest before the movie.

The event will take place at the Smiths Station Sports Complex located on Lee Road 242 at 6:30 p.m.

