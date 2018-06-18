UPDATE: Victim has been identified in fatal shooting on 3rd Ave.

A fatal shooting has been confirmed on 3rd Ave. (Source: Rico Mitchell/WTVM)

The Columbus Police Department has confirmed that they are investigating a fatal shooting on the 600 block of 3rd Ave.

Police responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m.Upon arrival, they discovered Jermaine Williams suffered from a gunshot wound lying on the ground.

The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he was later pronounced dead.

The CPD Homicide Unit is now taking over the investigation.

It appears that there was a dispute between two individuals all day, which resulted in the shooting.

Witnesses stated a male ranging from 5'08" feet to 6'00" feet weighing around 150 to 180 pounds fled the scene in a small four-door black vehicle after the shooting occurred.

It is believed that the shooting was not random and the two individuals knew each other.

If anyone has information concerning the shooting, please contact Detective Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268 or you can email him at shayes@columbusga.org.

