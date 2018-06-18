LaGrange police investigating burglary at Alpha Smoke Shop

An ATM burglary was reported at a business in LaGrange Monday morning.

The burglary happened at the Alpha Smoke Shop located on Bull Street. Police responded to the burglary report at 8:05 a.m.

According to police, an undisclosed amount was stolen from the machine.

If anyone has information regarding the burglary, please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2695.

