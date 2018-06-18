GUEST SEGMENT: BBB warns of sweepstakes, prize schemes

Frauds concentrate on seniors and target them by direct mail, cold calling, social media, and even text messages. (Source: WTVM)

A new report by the Better Business Bureau says sweepstakes, lottery, and prize schemes are devastating victims financial and emotionally as methods of such ploys are evolving.

Kelvin Collins, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Central Georgia, explains how people can recognize scams from legitimate sweepstakes and gives tips on how not to become a victim.

