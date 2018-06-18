UPDATE: Missing Troup County man located

Larry Dean Mallory, 58, was last seen Wednesday, June 13, leaving his residence on Mallory Drive in LaGrange. ( Source: Facebook, Troup County Sheriff's Office)

A man reported missing from Troup County this week has been located.

Larry Dean Mallory, 58, was last seen Wednesday, June 13, leaving his residence on Merrill Drive in LaGrange. The Troup County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday that Mallory has been located.

No foul play is suspected in this case, according to the sheriff's office.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office thanks the public for its assistance.

