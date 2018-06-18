Second murder suspect arrested in West Point shooting on Dogwood Cir.

Eric Bridges surrendered himself to the West Point Police Department Monday, June 18 at approximately 5:20 p.m. ( Source: City of West Point)

A second arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that happened June 13 in West Point.

Eric Bridges surrendered himself to the West Point Police Department Monday, June 18 at approximately 5:20 p.m. He was being sought for the death of Reggie Pearson.

Bridges was arrested for murder and transported to the Troup County Jail.

Octavious Bridges, another suspect in the case, was arrested for Pearson’s murder on June 15. Police are still searching for the third suspect Trent Murphy.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call West Point Police at 706-645-3525, 706-645-3548, or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

