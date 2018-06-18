AU plans to offer degree in wildlife enterprise management

This month, trustees approved a degree in wildlife enterprise management. The course will be offered in fall 2019 if a state commission approves it. ( Source: WTVM)

Auburn University plans to offer a new degree to help students secure jobs in the fishing and hunting industries.

This month, trustees approved a degree in wildlife enterprise management. The course will be offered in fall 2019 if a state commission approves it.

Auburn University says the degree will help develop the education and skills needed to work in outdoor recreation including hunting and fishing operations.

The university says it expects 25 to 30 students in incoming classes.

