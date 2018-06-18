Miss Georgia 2018 receives keys to brand-new car

Annie Jorgensen will get to keep a new Kia Stinger for a year while she wears the crown. (Source: WTVM)

Miss Georgia 2018 received the keys to a brand-new car at Kia Autosport in Columbus Monday afternoon.

Annie Jorgensen will get to keep a new Kia Stinger for a year while she wears the crown.

Jorgensen says she will be driving the car all over Georgia while she prepares for the Miss America Competition in September.

