Columbus Tech celebrates 2018 spring graduates

Students and faculty from Columbus Technical College came together Monday to celebrate during their 2018 spring commencement ceremony.

Hundreds of students walked across the stage at the Columbus Civic Center.

The commencement address was given by Martha Ann Todd, deputy commissioner of Adult and Technical Education.

Students were awarded associate degrees, diplomas, technical certificates of credit, and general equivalency diplomas.

