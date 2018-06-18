Chattahoochee Valley Weekend goes behind the scenes of 'My Brother's Keeper'

News Leader 9 got a behind-the-scenes look as they shot scenes of “My Brother’s Keeper” at Midtown Coffee House on Monday. (Source: WTVM)

A movie crew has been in Columbus for the past few weeks making a faith-based film.

The Christian-themed film is about a decorated combat veteran who struggles with his faith and PTSD. The film stars T.C. Stalling, known for the "War Room," and Keisha Knight-Pulliam who started out on the Cosby Show.

Writer and director Ty Manns, who’s from the Chattahoochee Valley, says he’s enjoyed doing the movie here. “My Brother’s Keeper” is expected to hit theaters in February.

