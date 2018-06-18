Neighbors express concern following deadly shooting on 3rd Ave. in Columbus

Hours after a man was shot and killed in Columbus neighbors expressed concern about the violence. ( Source: WTVM))

The victim of a shooting in the 500 block of 3rd Avenue has been identified as Jermaine Williams.

Columbus police say the victim was taken to Columbus Piedmont Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Those in the area say it shouldn’t have happened.

“I’m sorry for the loss and I hate that this happened, but the gun violence and all this has to stop. It really does,” says long-time resident Lashumba Jones.

Columbus police say a dispute between two people who knew each other led up to the shooting.

Jones says she’s lived on 3rd Avenue for years and her grandmother lives just down the road from where the shooting happened. She says it’s a community where everyone knows each other.

“People get their hands-on guns and use them for the wrong reasons. It's unnecessary.”



Jones says she's never heard of a shooting in the area and that it’s shocking to have it happen where her family wakes up every day.



”My condolences to the family and friends of whomever the loss is. My prayers are with them," says Jones.

Columbus police are asking anyone with information to contact police as soon as possible.

