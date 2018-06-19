FIRST TO ALERT: Balmy dose of summertime heat for the Valley this week.

(WTVM) - High pressure sitting over the Chattahoochee Valley will—as the name suggests—keep us high and dry over the next couple of days. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s each afternoon, but feels like temperatures will approach the uncomfortable range, since we’re still on the humid side.

Holding on to mostly sunny to partly sunny skies through tomorrow, with only 20% chance for a few isolated thunderstorms. More of us will stay dry versus seeing a drop of rain!

However, by Thursday, a disturbance moves toward the Southeast, helping to slightly elevate our rain chances heading into the weekend. Bumping up shower coverage to the 30-50% range before another round of hot sunshine returns Sunday. Overall, the weather pattern stays on the balmy side, with 90s consistently in the forecast into next week. Stay cool, y’all!

