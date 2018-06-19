City of Phenix City permanently closes portion of 5th Ave.

The city of Phenix City has permanently closed a portion of 5th Ave.

The portion between 17th St. and South Railroad St. has been shut down.

There is no word on the reason for shutting down the street.

News Leader 9 is working to learn more details on the closure.

You can contact the Phenix City Engineering Department at (334) 448-2760 with any questions.

