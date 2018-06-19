City of Phenix City permanently closes portion of 5th Ave.

There were a lot of interesting stories that happened nationally and also some things around the local area that you might have missed. Also, an NFL player from Harris County returning to town to give back to the community Here is what you might have missed:More >>
The Columbus Amateur Radio Club is hosting an event for anyone interested in ham radio. Today officially kicks off the 2018 ARRL National Field Day.More >>
The Columbus Police Department has confirmed that they are investigating a fatal shooting on the 500 block of 3rd Ave.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is searching for a suspect in the June 18 murder on 3rd Ave.More >>
In Eufaula, the tradition of setting fireworks for Independence Day is now against the law.More >>
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders acknowledges in a tweet that she was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant Friday night.More >>
Republican Congressional Candidate Katie Arrington is out of surgery and recovering after a Friday night car accident.More >>
The Freedom House in upper Nuuanu advertises for parties like Naked Yoga.More >>
Surveillance cameras on a brand new gas station and convenience store capture a white compact sedan apparently speeding down Old Fannin Road towards Lakeland Drive in Flowood.More >>
Samuel White, son of Helen white heard news of her death around 7 pm Friday nightMore >>
