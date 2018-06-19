Opelika police hoping to put an end to 14-year-long case

Andrew James Barnett, Jr. went missing in 2004. His body was found in 2016. (Source: Opelika Police Department)

The Opelika Police Department is hoping to finally put an end to a case that has gone on for more than 14 years.

The past Sunday, June 17, marked the 14th anniversary of the disappearance of Andrew James Barnett, Jr. who was reported missing by his mother on June 17, 2004.

In September 2016, Opelika police discovered human remains behind Bennett’s Trailer Park in the 1300 block of South Long St. which were later determined to be those of Barnett.

Police are asking for anyone with information regarding Barnett’s disappearance and death to please contact OPD’s Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

