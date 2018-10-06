WTVM Celebrates 66 years

Skip to content
RELATED CONTENT
New LaGrange fire station named after city’s first councilwoman
Former Councilwoman Kay Durand was on hand for the unveiling along with her husband and daughter.
By
Olivia Gunn
Published October 3, 2019 at 8:55 PM
Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center hosting open house event for new Columbus location
By
Olivia Gunn
October 2
October 2
New sculpture unveiled at Warren Williams Homes in Columbus
By
Olivia Gunn
October 1
October 1
Troup Co. extends outdoor burning ban
By
Olivia Gunn
October 1
October 1
GUEST SEGMENT: Movie in the Park to be held at Cascade Hills Church in Columbus
The free movie screening starts at 7:30 p.m. The event will be fun for the entire family.
By
Olivia Gunn
September 30
September 30