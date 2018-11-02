COURT: Youth group home employee accused of sexual assault

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM)- 35-year-old Iliana Morales (pictured in yellow) of Columbus pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault of a person in custody at her recorder’s court appearance Friday.
According to Columbus Police Morales was working at the Invictus for Young Boys Group Home. Morales’s duties were to supervise the young boys day and night.
She allegedly was caught by another employee sending inappropriate Facebook messages to a 16-year-old boy who was placed there through foster care. Police say they discovered Morales had allegedly sent a topless picture to the 16-year-old and he accused her of performing a sex act on him.
Morales was arrested by the Special Victims Unit of the Columbus Police on Thursday, November 1st. The case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.