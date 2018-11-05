City of LaGrange uncovers illegal dumping site

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - During its monthly litter pick-up on Saturday the City of LaGrange uncovered an illegal dumping site.
There, the group found at least 70 tires, furniture, car parts, and other various items in a ravine along E. Bacon Street.
Dozens of city employees, youth council members, and volunteers immediately got to work cleaning up the site.
According to city ordinance, if you are caught dumping illegally you could receive up to a $1,000 fine and/or up to 6 months in jail.
“Littering and illegal dumping poses significant threats to the environment and to the health and safety of our community,“ said City Manager Meg Kelsey.
LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton, Troup County Commission Chairman Patrick Crews, West Point Mayor Steve Tramell, Hogansville Mayor Bill Stankiewicz, along with Troup County’s Keep Troup Beautiful representatives began working together in January to help clean up the litter in the community.
They say they want to send a clear message to the community that the City of LaGrange is serious about cleaning up litter and stopping dumping in the county.
“We want our citizens to take pride in our beautiful community.”
