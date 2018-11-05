Happy National Redhead Day!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - If you’re a redhead then today is your day- It’s National Love Your Red Hair Day!
The holiday was started by two redheaded sisters who wanted to help other gingers love and embrace their unique hair color.
In honor of all the redheads out there, here are nine fun facts about red hair:
- The highest concentration of redheads is in Scotland (13%) followed by Ireland (10%). But worldwide, only 2% of the population has red hair making it the rarest natural hair color in the world.
- People with red hair are likely more sensitive to pain. This is because the gene mutation (MC1R) that causes red hair is on the same gene linked to pain receptors.
- Redheads are also more likely to be left-handed. Both characteristics come from recessive genes, which like to come in pairs.
- Redheads probably won’t go gray. That’s because the pigment just fades over time into blonde or white, but not gray.
- Redheads actually have less hair than most other people. On average they only have 90,000 strands of hair while blonds, for example, have 140,000.
- Bees have been proven to be more attracted to redheads.
Celebrate with us and send us pictures of your favorite redhead!
