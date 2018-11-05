3 Wisconsin Girl Scouts struck and killed by reckless vehicle during highway community clean up

LAKE HALLIE, WI (WTVM) - Saturday morning in Chippewa County, Wisconsin a local Girl Scout troop was participating in a community highway clean up when a vehicle swerved into the group killing four and critically injuring another.
The local Girl Scout group consisted of five adults and seven children who were participating in the cleanup project. All members were wearing green safety vests and were in the ditch, not on the pavement or gravel shoulder at the time of the crash.
According to Lake Hallie Police, a speeding black truck carrying two people was traveling on the highway when it veered out of its lane, crossing over the center line and left the road entirely into the west side ditch where it struck five members of the troop. The truck then fled the scene of the accident.
Lake Hallie Police and Chippewa paramedics arrived to find 3 young girls and one adult dead, as well as another young girl critically injured.
Chippewa County Deputy Mark Hollister was able to track vehicle fluids from the crash scene to a nearby residence where they found the abandoned truck.
Later that day, 21-year-old Colten R Treu turned himself in as the driver of the vehicle. He and the passenger in the truck both told police they had been high during the accident after intentionally inhaling chemical vapors (commonly called “Huffing”) prior to the accident.
Treu has been arrested and confined in the Chippewa County Jail on 4 counts of Homicide by Negligent Use of a Motor Vehicle, 5 counts of Hit and Run and 4 counts of Homicide while intoxicated. His bond was set at $250,000.
“Words cannot describe our Lake Hallie community’s sorrow for the witnesses, victims, and their families. This senseless crash was completely avoidable," said Cal D. Smokowicz, Chief of Lake Hallie Police.
The tragic crash claimed the lives of 9-year-old Jayna S. Kelley, 10-year-old Autum A. Helgeson, 10-year-old Haylee J. Hickle, and her mother, 32-year-old Sara Jo Schneider. One additional injured girl is still hospitalized and is reported to be in stable condition at this time.
The community of Chippewa Falls gathered Sunday evening at Halmstad Elementary, where hundreds of people remembered the lives of the victims in Saturday’s tragedy.
Sylvia Acevedo, CEO of the Girl Scouts of America, released a statement on Sunday saying “Our hearts are broken for the girls and families of the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes."
"The Girl Scout Movement everywhere stands with our sister Girl Scouts in Wisconsin to grieve and comfort one another in the wake of this terrible tragedy.”
