2 Auburn men arrested after assault and robbery

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn Police have arrested 2 men after an investigation into a reported robbery on Wednesday.
19-year-old Kendarious Montez Scott was arrested and charged with Robbery 2nd Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree.
His accomplice, 19-year-old Trevon Omar Hutchinson, was also arrested and charged with Robbery 2nd Degree.
The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when Auburn Police responded to a call at an apartment near North Donahue Drive.
There, officers found a 23-year-old male suffering from injuries sustained in an assault; he was taken to EAMC for treatment.
Further investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from arrangements made on a social media site. Scott and Hutchinson agreed to meet at the victim’s house under the false guise of selling him a laptop.
The pair of men then assaulted the victim, stole an electronic device, and fled the scene.
Both suspects were transported to the Lee County Jail where Scott’s bond was set at $52,500 and Hutchinson is being held without bond.
The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.
