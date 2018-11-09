Veterans Day closures in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - People all over the Chattahoochee Valley will be celebrating Veterans Day this Sunday.
However, many city and state governments as well as some local businesses will observe the holiday on Monday. Here’s a list of closures for that day.
In Columbus:
- 311 citizens service center
- Metra bus service
- Animal control
- Monday trash pick-up moved to Wednesday
- Civic Center administration
- Parks and Recreation
- Landfills at Granite Bluff and Pine Grove
In Auburn:
- Trash pick-up will be delayed
- Library
- Parks and Recreation
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.