Chattahoochee Valley celebrates vets with Veterans Day Parade

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - As Veterans Day approaches, the Chattahoochee Valley wants to honor area veterans and their service and sacrifice for our country.
One way we do that each year is with the annual Veterans Day Parade.
This year, News Leader 9′s Cheryl Renee and Jason Dennis took part in the parade alongside the WTVM Mobile Alert Center, also known as the MAC.
Take a look below at some of our photos from the parade! And share yours with us at pix@wtvm.com. We’d love to see your Veterans Day spirit!
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.