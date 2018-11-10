Two-vehicle accident kills Opelika woman

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM)- A two-vehicle accident on Friday night has claimed the life of 47-year-old Sharron Robinson Fuller, of Opelika.
According to the Alabama State Troopers, Fuller was traveling on US Hwy 280 when she slowed for the vehicle in front of her. Then, a rollback wrecker traveling behind Fuller’s vehicle crashed into her, killing her instantly.
The accident happened on Hwy 280 West near the Al Hwy 147 intersection. The drivers of the other two vehicles were not believed to be injured.
Details are still unclear at this time but it appears that alcohol was not a factor in the accident. The accident remains under investigation.
