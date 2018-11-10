69-year-old Dutchman asks courts to lower his age by 20 years

ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS (WTVM) - A 69-year-old Dutchman has asked a court in the Netherlands to approve his request for a new birthday that would officially make him 49-years-old.
Emile Ratelband, a TV personality and motivational speaker, told a court in the Netherlands that he did not feel “comfortable” with his date of birth and wished to change it.
He claimed to have been told by medical professionals that he has the biological age of 45 and as well as younger emotional age. Therefore, he should be allowed to be re-aged.
In his suit against the city of Arnhem, Ratelband argues that he’s faced discrimination because of his age. He claims things such as buying a house and dating are harder when you’re labeled as a 69-year-old.
He compared his wish to people who identified as transgender and claimed both are similar issues of free will.
However, officials were skeptical about the case, believing there was no legal mechanism allowing a person to change their birth date and that it may have negative effects logistically speaking.
“With this freedom of choice, choice of name, freeness of gender, I want to have my own age. I want to control myself,” he said Thursday.
The court in the central city of Arnhem is expected to issue a ruling in about four weeks.
Photo courtesy of the Ratelband Research website.
