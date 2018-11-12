AL Lieutenant Governor appoints new chief of staff

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Alabama’s newly elected lieutenant governor, Will Ainsworth, has appointed a north Alabama woman to serve as his new chief of staff.
He announced Monday that Judy Miller, who has worked for more than three decades as the executive director of the Marshall County Legislative Office, will serve as his chief of staff in the Alabama State House.
Miller is believed to be the first female appointed to the position.
"Will has instructed me to make his lieutenant governor’s office the most active and responsive in Alabama history, and I will work hard to carry out that mission,” said Miller.
Miller has a lengthy resume of community service in Marshall County which includes holding seats on the boards of the United Way of Marshall County, the Child Advocacy Center of Marshall County, and the Marshall County Convention and Visitors Bureau. A graduate of Leadership Marshall County,
Miller founded the Marshall County Teen Pregnancy Prevention Coalition and was selected as a “Local Hero” by the Sand Mountain Reporter newspaper in 2014.
A life-long resident of Arab, she and her husband, Jimmy, a veteran law enforcement officer, have 2 married children and 2 grandchildren
