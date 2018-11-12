City of LaGrange hosts training to help end animal cruelty and dog fighting

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The city of LaGrange is partnering with the Atlanta Humane Society to address the problem, of animal cruelty and dog fighting in our area.
The Atlanta Humane Society hosted the class at LPD Training Center where members of the class included law enforcement from across the state, animal services, as well as domestic violence shelter representatives.
Atlanta Humane Society Director of Legal Advocacy and Law Enforcement Support Jessica Rock led the Saturday training session.
“We know that if an animal is being abused at home, there is a 76% chance a family member is being abused as well,” said Rock.
“It’s important that Law enforcement understand animal cruelty and animal fighting cases because not only are they obviously harmful to the animals but we also because we know there is a significant connection to other crimes and it will be helpful for other investigations.”
