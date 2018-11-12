Phenix City Coach to be inducted into AHSAA Hall of Fame

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Congratulations to Central high school coach Carolyn Wright after being selected for induction into the Alabama High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
Wright received her master’s degree from Alabama State University and has spent the last 40 years teaching and coaching at Central High School in Phenix City.
As the head girls basketball coach at Central, she guided the Lady Red Devils to a 26-4 record in 2016-17 and a berth in the Class 7A State Tournament after winning the Central Regional title. She finished 29-5 in 2005 to set a school girls record for basketball wins in a season.
Wright began this season with an overall record of 498-281.
Wright has also coached volleyball and track, with 14 individuals or relay teams winning state event titles. Her volleyball team reached the Super Regional tourney in 2014.
She serves in several other leadership roles including department chair for the health and PE department and is also currently assistant athletic director.
Her husband Bobby Wright, the Central boys basketball coach, was inducted into the AHSAA Hall of Fame in 2015.
With over 600 wins, the husband-wife duo have won more basketball games than any other husband-wife coaching duo in state history.
The couple now have the distinction of being just the second husband-wife tandem to be selected to be enshrined in the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Wright and the other 11 inductees will be inducted at the 27th annual AHSAA banquet at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel on March 18, 2019.
Photo courtesy of Central High School twitter.
