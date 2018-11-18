More guns seized at ATL airport than any other in the country, according to federal authorities

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Federal authorities say more guns have been seized at security checkpoints in Atlanta’s airport during 2018 than at any other airport in the nation.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that nearly 300 firearms have been found this year at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. That means it has set a record even before the year ends.
Atlanta’s airport has held the No. 1 spot in the nation for guns uncovered at checkpoints for the past two years.
