Hundreds gather for funeral of well known Columbus native Kim Porter

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Saturday, Kim Porter was laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Columbus
Porter was a well known model and actress as well as the former partner of music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.
Hundreds of family, friends, and locals attended the funeral at Cascade Hills church Saturday morning to celebrate her life.
Porter was found dead in her Los Angeles area home last Thursday. Authorities say she went into cardiac arrest while fighting flu-like symptoms. She was 47 years old.
Porter and leaves behind four children and many more grieving family members across the Chattahoochee valley.
The Porter, Goodwin, and Combs families gave a statement to The Associated Press on Friday.
“God broke the mold when he made Kim, there was truly no other woman like her. Although her time here on earth was far too short, she lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was a loving mother and devoted friend. She was the epitome of kindness and grace."
"There wasn’t a person she met who’s soul she did not touch. Kim was the type of woman who changed lives for the better. She will be forever remembered and missed by so many. As her family, we promise to honor her every day of our lives. We love you always.”
