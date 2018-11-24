LaGrange PD looking for 3 men involved in armed robbery

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - LaGrange Police are investigating an armed robbery of the AAA Food Mart that happened late Saturday night.
Police say three unidentified black males came into the store with their faces covered. One of them pointed a gun at the female store clerk and demanded money from the register.
All three then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department or to the Troup County Crime Stoppers immediately.
