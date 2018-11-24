Trial starting for Phenix City Man who allegedly murdered his girlfriend’s son

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Phenix City man accused of murder is heading to trial this week- and he’s facing life in prison.
47-year-old Richard Long is facing murder charges for the 2017 shooting death of 17-year-old Jarvis Ford.
In April of last year, Police say the two got into a verbal argument on the back porch that ended when Long pulled out a gun and fired at the unarmed Ford.
Following the shooting, Ford died at Midtown Medical Center while Long ran from police until they tracked him down to a motel on 280.
According to Police, Long was dating Ford’s mother at the time.
The trial starts Monday in judge Michael Bellamy’s courtroom at the Russel County Courthouse.
