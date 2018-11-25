AL Judge’s family becomes victims of hit and run, killing wife and injuring daughter

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An Alabama judge’s wife was killed in a hit-and-run in Denver Thursday night.
Longtime Jefferson County Probate Judge Alan King, his wife Karen King, and daughter Kendall King were traveling in Denver when police say the three were hit by another car.
The other car then fled the scene and all three of the kings were taken to the hospital.
Karen was pronounced dead a short time later while Kendall and Judge King both sustained serious injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate.
Judge King and his wife Karen were married for 32 years.
Photo courtesy of AL.com.
