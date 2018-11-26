Gas prices fall below $2 in Phenix City- Lowest in the state

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Good news- Gas prices are dropping, especially in the Chattahoochee Valley!
The Circle K at 280 and South Railroad St. in Phenix City was charging $1.99 per gallon on Sunday night, making it the cheapest spot to fill up in all of Alabama.
According to the AAA the national average cost currently falls around $2.55 per gallon. This is down from last month’s average of $2.83 per gallon.
When it comes to a state level the prices are even cheaper. Alabama’s cost averaging to about $2.26 per gallon and Georgia’s coming in at $2.38 per gallon.
Lower still are the gas prices in the Chattahoochee Valley, with AL counties such Lee and Russell dropping all the way to $2.00 per gallon.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.