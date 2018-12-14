Gov. Ivey awards $1.6 million in grants to battle illegal drugs in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL (WTVM)- AL Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded nearly $1.6 million to continue the fight to stop illegal drug use in the state. With the grant comes plans to continue trying to arrest those who buy or sell illegal drugs or falsely obtain prescription drugs.
Funds will be given to ALEA’s seven regional drug task force offices in the state. The task forces are made up of 93 law enforcement officers representing 46 different agencies.
In less than a year since its inception, the statewide drug task force has been involved in 889 drug cases and has seized 463 pounds of marijuana, 179 pounds of cocaine, 29.3 pounds of heroin, and 312 firearms.
“We must combat illegal and illegally obtained drugs that rob so many people of productive lives and destroy families,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to support this task force, and I am grateful to the men and woman who risk their lives to take drugs off our streets.”
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.