Get in the holiday spirit with the Moon Lake Christmas Carnival

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Can’t get enough of the holiday season? Well you’re in luck- On Saturday, the city of Phenix City is hosting its annual night of lights and Christmas carnival!
The event will run from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Martin-Idle Hour Park on the beautiful Moon Lake.
There will be community vendors, food trucks, amusement rides, a small business expo, pony rides, a petting zoo, and free hot chocolate!
Guest are also invited to dance the night away with music provided by DJ Smooth-B and the unveiling of a new state-of-the-art Christmas lights show.
The event is welcome to all ages and sure to be a fun and festive evening. Admission and parking are free, but the carnival rides and food trucks will carry a minimal cost.
Photo courtesy of the Martin-Idle Hour Park Facebook.
