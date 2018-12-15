Get in the holiday spirit with the Moon Lake Christmas Carnival

By Julie Anne Waldock | December 15, 2018 at 5:11 PM EST - Updated June 17 at 7:43 AM

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Can’t get enough of the holiday season? Well you’re in luck- On Saturday, the city of Phenix City is hosting its annual night of lights and Christmas carnival!

The event will run from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Martin-Idle Hour Park on the beautiful Moon Lake.

There will be community vendors, food trucks, amusement rides, a small business expo, pony rides, a petting zoo, and free hot chocolate!

Guest are also invited to dance the night away with music provided by DJ Smooth-B and the unveiling of a new state-of-the-art Christmas lights show.

The event is welcome to all ages and sure to be a fun and festive evening. Admission and parking are free, but the carnival rides and food trucks will carry a minimal cost.

Photo courtesy of the Martin-Idle Hour Park Facebook.

