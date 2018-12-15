UPDATE: Two killed in major traffic accident on Macon Rd. and Jenkins Rd.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - According to the Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, two people have been declared dead from the accident between a vehicle and a moped.
“I received a call from Piedmont Medical Center ICU must’ve been around 10:30. The second victim who was in the accident on Macon Road and Jenkins Road yesterday afternoon has died,” says Bryan.
Coroner Bryan says 30-year-old Jeremy Blankenship died as a result of his injuries after a fatal two-vehicle accident. He says the handle bars from the Moped were the only things visible from underneath the vehicle. Blankenship was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he later died.
33-year-old Toni McChargue was also on the moped and was declared dead at the scene.
“Cause of death is going to be blood forced trauma. Once motor squad does their investigation, they might change it to a vehicular homicide. But we’ll have to wait and see on that end of it. At this point we consider it an accidental death,” says Bryan.
Coroner Bryan says the GBI medical examiner in Decatur declined the autopsy of Blankenship due to the injuries documented at the Piedmont Midtown Medical Center ICU.
The body of the first victim is in Atlanta awaiting autopsy. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 for updates.
Correction: News Leader 9 incorrectly reported the driver of the jeep as having been killed in the accident. We’ve since corrected the story to indicate the two killed in the accident were both on the moped. News Leader 9 regrets the error.
