The Wishing Well Foundation hosts annual Bike Giveaway

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Saturday, crowds gathered at East Coast Body Shop for a fun and festive tradition that benefits everyone.
The Youth in a Challenging Tomorrow organization and The Wishing Well Foundation partnered together to hand out bikes to local children. In the holiday spirit of giving, they asked the kids to bring a non-perishable item in exchange for a bike. Those items were then donated to the local food bank.
263 bikes were given out to children this year. The tradition was started 7 years ago by Columbus entrepreneur Chester Jackson.
