AL Lawmakers consider raising gasoline tax as they prepare for the next legislative session

MONTGOMERY, AL (WTVM)- Alabama lawmakers could possibly debate a new gasoline tax increase when they return to Montgomery in March for legislative session.
Alabama’s current state gas tax of 18 cents a gallon has been unchanged since 1992 and is among the lowest in the nation, according to comparisons from the American Petroleum Institute.
However, citing congested and neglected roadways, some legislative leaders said a gas tax increase is needed to fund more infrastructure improvement projects.
The topic will certainly be a major issue with many supporters and opponents alike.
Proponents of the increase say the tax is worth it because it will result in nicer, safer, and less congested roadways statewide.
“If we are going to stay competitive in the economic growth of our state, and attract companies to produce jobs, we’ve got to have a good infrastructure in place,” Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon told The Associated Press.
However, others are against the tax increase and the financial strain they say it will put on some citizens.
A gas tax bill faltered two years ago for similar reasons.
“They did this last time and look what happened. It went down in the flames,” said House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels.
It is not yet clear how much the proposed increase could be.
