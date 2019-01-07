Georgia leaders present legislation to help dyslexic students in schools

ATLANTA GA (WTVM)- A state Senate committee is taking steps to help students who have dyslexia in Georgia schools.
Experts say that students diagnosed with dyslexia often have trouble identifying sounds in words and understanding that letters represent those sounds. This can make traditional learning tactics difficult for them.
Sally Shaywitz, a researcher at the Yale Center for Dyslexia and Creativity, said the biggest problem is that schools generally fail to identify students with dyslexia. Officials say schools also lack the specialized knowledge and resources to properly support dyslexic children.
Starting in August, the committee heard testimony from parents of children with dyslexia, teachers who work with dyslexic students and education experts. Based on this information they created and recently presented 3 legislative recommendations:
- Develop a college curriculum for future teachers, to help them identify and help children with dyslexia and other language disorders
- Create a screening for dyslexia for all kindergarten students in Georgia’s public schools
- Create statewide guidance, teacher training, and evaluation processes regarding dyslexia and other language disorders
On average, schools report between 0 and 4 percent of their students have the learning disability, but private studies show one in five students should be diagnosed.
“In dyslexia, it’s not a knowledge gap,” Shaywitz told the committee. “We always want more knowledge, but we have enough to act better. We have an action gap.”
